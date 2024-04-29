PSMA Refutes News About Ban On Sugar Export
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) has refuted the news report that government has refused to allow sugar mills to export sugar exceeding its domestic requirement
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Punjab Zone) has refuted the news report that government has refused to allow sugar mills to export sugar exceeding its domestic requirement.
In a statement issued here Monday, the PSMA spokesman said that after contacting the officials of the Ministry of Industry and Production, it was revealed that they have not released any such news.
The data submitted to the ministry has established that the country currently has 1.5 million tonnes of surplus sugar and the government should take a decision to export it soon. In recent meetings with the Ministry of Industry and Production, data regarding sugar production and domestic requirements have been reconciled. Much progress was made on sugar exports. It is most likely that a positive decision on sugar exports would be taken this week, he added.
There are some vested interests behind creating a negative impression on sugar exports, said the spokesman, asserting that spreading such news by using the name of Ministry of Production sources is a deliberate conspiracy against a major domestic industry.
The spokesman further said that the news of not allowing the export of sugar is untrue and it is motivated by some unscrupulous elements consisting of speculators and hoarders to manipulate sugar prices. Strict action against them was taken in the past and again governmental follow-up action is needed to protect the rights of consumers.
He said that sugar industry also strongly appeals and requests the media to invariably take version of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on sugar related news so that the country's economy can be saved from the damage caused by these vested interests through fake news. He expressed the resolve that sugar industry would continue playing its positive role for the betterment of national economy.
Recent Stories
Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar
Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal life in AJK
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims
Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members
Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah
Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion
Provincial capital experiences heavy to moderate rainfall
Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics
New leadership elected for Tehsil Babuzai Chapter of ANP
Awareness, institutional mechanisms termed ‘inevitable’ for combating harass ..
More Stories From Business
-
Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion5 minutes ago
-
G7 eyes possible end date for coal-fired power plants5 minutes ago
-
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%1 hour ago
-
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion1 hour ago
-
FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister1 hour ago
-
Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister1 hour ago
-
Agri experts stress quality seed at farm level to overcome food insecurity1 hour ago
-
US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds1 hour ago
-
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent2 hours ago
-
Cheema for tapping Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade potential2 hours ago
-
Poland can help Pakistan combat climate change challenges: Ambassador4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Iran visit FPCCI4 hours ago