UrduPoint.com

Oil Production In Russia To Decrease By 9.3% In 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Oil Production in Russia to Decrease by 9.3% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

The oil production in Russia will decrease by 9.3% year-on-year in a basic scenario forecast made by the Economic Development Ministry and published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The oil production in Russia will decrease by 9.3% year-on-year in a basic scenario forecast made by the Economic Development Ministry and published on Wednesday.

The ministry added that the oil production will fall to 475.3 million tons, while gas production is expected to fall by 5.6% to 720.

9 billion cubic meters.

In addition, the ministry said that gas exports will fall by 10% to 185 billion cubic meters this year, while exports of LNG will increase by 5.5% and reach 30.7 million tons. At the same time, the ministry expects oil exports to fall by 1.2% to 228.3 million tons and oil product exports to decrease by 20% to 115.3 million tons.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Same Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Bo ..

EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Boosting Defense Spending - Borr ..

11 seconds ago
 CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

13 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan takes suo moto notice of ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan takes suo moto notice of apprehension undermining crim ..

14 seconds ago
 PM's advisor Kaira meets Chief Minister Hamza Shah ..

PM's advisor Kaira meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

16 seconds ago
 Seminar themed "Bright Future for Youth in PAF" he ..

Seminar themed "Bright Future for Youth in PAF" held at Sufi University

17 seconds ago
 Moscow City Eyes 20% Trade Increase With Middle Ea ..

Moscow City Eyes 20% Trade Increase With Middle East by 2025 - Official

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.