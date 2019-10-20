OPEC+ Overfulfilled Oil Output Cut Deal in Sept Due to Attacks on Saudi Facilities - Novak

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The OPEC+ countries significantly overfulfilled their commitments under the oil output cut deal in September, primarily due to the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

"Overall, the OPEC-non-OPEC [oil producing countries] significantly overfulfilled their commitments under the [oil output cut] deal.

Primarily, that was achieved due to the output decrease in Saudi Arabia in September over the attacks on its infrastructure," Novak said.

The oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement claimed the responsibility for the attack. Riyadh blamed the incident on Iran, which on its part denied allegations.