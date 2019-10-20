UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Overfulfilled Oil Output Cut Deal In Sept Due To Attacks On Saudi Facilities - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

OPEC+ Overfulfilled Oil Output Cut Deal in Sept Due to Attacks on Saudi Facilities - Novak

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The OPEC+ countries significantly overfulfilled their commitments under the oil output cut deal in September, primarily due to the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

"Overall, the OPEC-non-OPEC [oil producing countries] significantly overfulfilled their commitments under the [oil output cut] deal.

Primarily, that was achieved due to the output decrease in Saudi Arabia in September over the attacks on its infrastructure," Novak said.

The oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement claimed the responsibility for the attack. Riyadh blamed the incident on Iran, which on its part denied allegations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Iran Russia Riyadh Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia September Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

12 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

14 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

14 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.