Pakistan Earns $614m By Exporting Transport Services In 8 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Pakistan earned US $614.947 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
This shows an increase of 1.99 percent as compared to $602.949 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.44 percent, going up from $165.360 million last year to $182.620 million during the months under review.
Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 48.59 percent from $88.590 million last year to $45.540 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 78.56 percent from $76.770 million to $137.080 million current year, the PBS data revealed.
The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 2.
62 percent going down from $424.759 million last year to $413.647 million during July-February 2023-24.
Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.97 percent, from $283.790 million to $266.850 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 7.05 percent, from $ 17.720 million to $ 18.970 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 3.71 percent from $123.249 million to $127.827 million.
Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 72.37 percent going up from $8.470 million to $14.600 million during this year, it added.
Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 16.13 percent from $2.790 million to $2.340 million, while the export of other road services increased by 115.85 percent from $5.680 million to $12.260 million.
The export of postal and courier services dipped by 6.42 percent, from $4.360 million to $4.080 million, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Business
-
Economic indicators show country on positive trajectory: Report34 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report44 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs study of successful regional export processing zones1 hour ago
-
Pak-UK agree to enhance cooperation in key socio-economic areas2 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Belarus expressed keen interest for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
China's manufacturing PMI down in April4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 20248 hours ago
-
Aramco acquires 40% shares in Go Petroleum17 hours ago