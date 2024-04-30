Open Menu

Pakistan Earns $614m By Exporting Transport Services In 8 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Pakistan earned US $614.947 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 1.99 percent as compared to $602.949 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.44 percent, going up from $165.360 million last year to $182.620 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 48.59 percent from $88.590 million last year to $45.540 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 78.56 percent from $76.770 million to $137.080 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 2.

62 percent going down from $424.759 million last year to $413.647 million during July-February 2023-24.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.97 percent, from $283.790 million to $266.850 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 7.05 percent, from $ 17.720 million to $ 18.970 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 3.71 percent from $123.249 million to $127.827 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 72.37 percent going up from $8.470 million to $14.600 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 16.13 percent from $2.790 million to $2.340 million, while the export of other road services increased by 115.85 percent from $5.680 million to $12.260 million.

The export of postal and courier services dipped by 6.42 percent, from $4.360 million to $4.080 million, the data revealed.

­­

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Road From Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

3 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

3 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

17 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business