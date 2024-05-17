Time For Submitting Offers For Privatization Of PIA Ended: Aleem Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that time for submitting offers for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ended
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that time for submitting offers for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ended.
He said so far, the Privatization Commission has received Expression of Interest by eight major business groups, adding that these expression of interests (EOIs) have been submitted by the business groups in the form of individuals and consortiums. Now, the Privatization Commission will conduct pre-qualification process as per the rules and regulations of the PC Ordinance 2000, he stated.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that among those who have submitted offers are Fly Jinnah, Air Blue Limited, Habib Corporation, Sardar Ashraf D. Baloch, Shanxi CIG Limited and Gerry’s International Private Limited.
Similarly, the Consortium Lead by Younas Brothers Holdings (Private), Consortium Lead by Pak Ethanol and Consortium Lead by Blue World City have also shown their Expression of Interest.
Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan said that these eight institutions have submitted their Statement of Qualification and Expression of Interest within the stipulated time and now, the Privatization Commission would invite the eligible institutions for the next stage of the bidding process.
Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated a three day Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo in Islamabad.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistani products are of quality and low cost who can compete in any market. He added that especially Pakistani furniture is of the international standard, which should be promoted in domestic and foreign markets.
Abdul Aleem Khan indicated that our medium and small industry can gain a place in the market with proper publicity and opportunities because our private sector is producing the best products.
He said that through trade abroad, we can increase our foreign exchange and create employment opportunities as well. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the organizers of the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo and also took a round of the exhibition there and witnessed the furniture displayed there and appreciated quality and methodology of the management.
