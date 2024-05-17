Open Menu

8 Major Business Groups Received Statement Of Qualification

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM

8 major business groups received Statement of Qualification

In response to the Invitation of Expression of Interest (EoI), for Divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), 8 major business groups have expressed interest and received the Statement of Qualification to Privatization Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) In response to the Invitation of Expression of Interest (EoI), for Divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), 8 major business groups have expressed interest and received the Statement of Qualification to Privatization Commission.

The business groups which submitted the Statement of Qualification included Fly Jinnah, Air Blue Limited, Arif Habib Corporation Limited, Sardar Ashraf D. Baluch–SHANXI CIG Co Limited (China) and Gerry’s International (Private) Limited, said a press release issued by the Privatization Commission on Friday.

The Consortium Lead by Y.B. Holdings Private Limited, Consortium Lead by Pak Ethanol and Consortium Lead by Blue World City also received the Statement of Qualification from the Privatization Commission, it added.

The Statement of the Qualification was received in response to the invitation of Expression of Interest (EoI), for Divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation, published advertisement in leading national and international newspapers on April 2 and 3, 2024.

The last date for the submission of EoIs or Statement of Qualifications was 1600 hours on May 17, 2024, and the Privatization Commission will now carry out the pre-qualification process in line with the criteria laid down in the RSOQs, under the PC Ordinance 2000 and rules & regulations framed thereunder.

Accordingly, the pre-qualified parties will be invited for the next stage of the bidding process, it added.

