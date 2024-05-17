Need Stressed To Limit Trans-fat In Processed Food
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:52 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The experts at a policy dialogue have stressed the need to develop a framework regarding limiting the trans-fat presence less than 2 percent in the processed food.
It is alarming that in Pakistan, the food is contaminated up to 20 percent of trans-fat that is causing serious health hazards in the society.
They were addressing the policy dialogue entitled “limiting trans-fat in food supply chain: Policy options” arranged by the Pak Korea Nutrition center at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that unhealthy and contaminated food are playing havoc with the lives of the people for which "we have to take the extra measures to curtail this trend."
He said trans-fats is consistently contributing to the country’s burden of non-communicable diseases especially the heart diseases, high blood pressure, obesity, stroke and diabetes. He called for creating awareness among the people about the healthy food habits and to ensure the quality food for the public.
Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that increasing health budget is a matter of grave concern for the country, for which "we have to raise the awareness among the society about the healthy food and activities.
" He said that policy intervention in the trans-fat issue would help combat the issue.
Munawar Hussain from Global Health Advocacy Incubator called for regulation to cover all food trans-fat limit not more than 2 percent and in this regards, PCQCA, National Standard Committee and others should expedite their efforts.
DG NIFSAT Dr Imran Pasha said that countries that developed strong regulations to limit trans-fat have witnessed a substantial decrease in cardiovascular and other diseases.
Almost half of the world’s population is currently covered with the mandatory TFA limits. In the Asia region, several countries including India and Bangladesh have also passed regulations to limit the trans-fat, he added.
Sana Ullah Ghumman, Prof. Dr. Hooria Aamir, Prof. Dr. Asif Kamran, Dr. Saba Amjad, Areeba Shahid, Dr. Ayesha Sameen, Dr. Qasim Raza, and Dr. Allah Rakha, Maryam Jalal and other notables also spoke on the occasion.
