Pakistan, Japan Renew Resolve To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Japan renewed their resolve to strengthening the longstanding economic and diplomatic partnership as the Ministry of Economic Affairs hosted the 9th Session of the Japan-Pakistan High-Level Economic Policy Dialogue (JPHLEPD) here.
According to press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Pakistani delegation in the session was led by Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz while the Japanese delegation was headed by, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan, AKAHORI Takeshi.
Both sides shared proposals to deepen bilateral ties, focusing on trade, investment, infrastructure development, and sustainable growth—reflecting both nations shared commitment to fostering economic prosperity and regional stability.
Secretary, EAD reiterated that Japan remains a key trade partner, with bilateral trade standing at $1.54 billion in FY 2024 – 25.
Pakistan is actively promoting its products at key Japanese trade exhibitions and facilitating Japanese business delegations at events like FoodAg and TEXPO. Key proposals included signing Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) on sanitary and phytosanitary standards, establishing Japanese sourcing offices in Pakistan, launching JICA-supported compliance awareness programs, and enhancing SME participation in Japanese trade shows.
Pakistan side focus on skilled human capital development and labor mobility. In line with Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) and Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), Pakistan side proposed the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Japanese Language Training with JICA’s technical support.
In his remarks, Dr. Kazim Niaz expressed deep appreciation for Japan’s continuous development support—over $11.38 billion in Official Development Assistance (ODA) through JICA since 1954.
Dr. Niaz emphasized expanding Japan’s grant-in-aid support, particularly for grassroots human security projects, and highlighted the potential for cooperation in renewable energy, climate action, IT, AI, chip manufacturing, mining, and skilled workforce mobility.
On the occasion, AKAHORI Takeshi reaffirmed Japan’s strong and enduring partnership with Pakistan. He welcomed the proposals shared by Pakistani ministries and expressed Japan’s interest in expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and development sectors. Highlighting Japan’s continued support through ODA, he emphasized cooperation in order to promote mutual prosperity and enhancing regional stability.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic cooperation through sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and shared development goals. It was agreed to maintain regular follow-ups on the proposals discussed and to enhance institutional coordination between relevant ministries and agencies.
The two delegations expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 9th Session of the Japan-Pakistan High-Level Economic Policy Dialogue would pave the way for more robust trade, investment, and development cooperation, contributing to long-term economic stability and prosperity for both nations.
Recent Stories
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Japan renew resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms government’s support for business, investment growth26 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 20257 hours ago
-
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC works on main dam to com ..13 hours ago
-
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highne ..13 hours ago
-
DC for approval of petrol pumps transparently16 hours ago
-
NA Committee on Industries expresses concerns over the Utility Stores closure17 hours ago
-
Ethiopian embassy celebrates Enkutatash, GERD Inauguration18 hours ago
-
Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s path to digital manufacturing, global competitiveness20 hours ago