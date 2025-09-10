Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News –Sept 10th, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rainfall in Karachi over the next 24 hours as a monsoon system continues to hover near the city.

A PMD spokesperson said that the monsoon system currently exists in the form of a depression, centered about 60 kilometers west of Karachi.

The depression is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area in the coming hours, though rain-bearing clouds remain concentrated to the west of the city.

The spokesperson said heavy showers may occur in parts of Karachi’s western and southern areas this afternoon, while light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until late tonight.

The weather system is also expected to affect Jamshoro, Thatta, and Sujawal, while other districts of Sindh will remain hot and humid.

For tomorrow, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain in Karachi.

The Met Office added that Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C, with a maximum expected between 27°C and 29°C.

Humidity levels currently stand at 92 percent while winds are blowing from the southeast at a speed of 15 km/h.