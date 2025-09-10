Multan At Risk As South Punjab Faces Critical Flood Situation, Warns DG PDMA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PDMA DG Kathia says floodwaters from Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers are converging on Jalalpur Pirwala, creating a critical situation
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday termed the flood situation in South Punjab “extremely challenging,” with Jalalpur Pirwala among the worst-hit areas.
Kathia said floodwaters from the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers are converging on Jalalpur Pirwala, creating a critical situation. He warned that a recent breach could affect five to six more localities, but assured that efforts are underway to safely evacuate residents.
He further revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will visit Jalalpur Pirwala today to review relief efforts. More than 175 rescue boats are currently operating in the area; however, Kathia noted that reluctance among residents to evacuate has complicated rescue operations.
The DG PDMA said heavy machinery is being used to repair the breach, while Pakistan Army teams have been assisting with rescue work for over a week. He added that India has halted the release of water into the Ravi and Sutlej, diverting it instead into its downstream canals.
Updating on the broader flood situation, Kathia stated that water levels are gradually subsiding in Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore and Nankana.
In Sialkot, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Hafizabad and Chiniot floodwaters have receded quickly, allowing displaced families to begin returning from relief camps.
Looking ahead, he cautioned that the next three days remain critical for South Punjab, with Multan, Muzaffargarh, Liaquatpur and Rahim Yar Khan at high risk of worsening conditions.
