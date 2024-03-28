Pakistan Retains Position In FTSE Secondary Emerging Market
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Russell, a leading global index provider has kept Pakistan's status as a secondary emerging market.
Based on data as of the close on Friday December 28, 2023, Pakistan passed the minimum investable market capitalisation exit level threshold that is required to retain secondary emerging market status, according to a statement from FTSE.
The minimum investable market capitalisation and securities count assessment is conducted twice a year based on data as of month-end June and December
Pakistan will next be assessed against the minimum investable market capitalisation and securities count exit level thresholds based on data as of the close on Friday June 28, 2024.
FTSE Russell will announce the results of the assessment by Friday, July 05, 2024.
To provide investors with visibility of the potential movement of markets between classifications, FTSE Russell maintains a watch list of markets that are under review and being monitored for reclassification.
