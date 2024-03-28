Open Menu

Pakistan Retains Position In FTSE Secondary Emerging Market

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Russell, a leading global index provider has kept Pakistan's status as a secondary emerging market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Russell, a leading global index provider has kept Pakistan's status as a secondary emerging market.

Based on data as of the close on Friday December 28, 2023, Pakistan passed the minimum investable market capitalisation exit level threshold that is required to retain secondary emerging market status, according to a statement from FTSE.

The minimum investable market capitalisation and securities count assessment is conducted twice a year based on data as of month-end June and December

Pakistan will next be assessed against the minimum investable market capitalisation and securities count exit level thresholds based on data as of the close on Friday June 28, 2024.

FTSE Russell will announce the results of the assessment by Friday, July 05, 2024.

To provide investors with visibility of the potential movement of markets between classifications, FTSE Russell maintains a watch list of markets that are under review and being monitored for reclassification.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange June July December Market From

Recent Stories

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

4 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

4 minutes ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

33 seconds ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

4 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

10 minutes ago
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

10 minutes ago
 Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow att ..

Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow attack

1 minute ago
 Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman seeks massive operation for ..

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman seeks massive operation for recovery Priya Kumari

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

1 minute ago
 FM, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties

FM, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 Cabinet Division declares Naudero House as officia ..

Cabinet Division declares Naudero House as official residence of President

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business