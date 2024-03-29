Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 137 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 137 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 137.02 points, a negative change of 0.20 percent, closing at 67,005.11 points against 67,142.12 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 137.02 points, a negative change of 0.20 percent, closing at 67,005.11 points against 67,142.12 points the previous trading day.

A total of 313,035,305 shares valuing Rs.9.899 billion were traded during the day as compared to 421,118,268 shares valuing Rs.16.159 billion the last day.

Some 343 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 136 of them recorded gains and 188 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIAC (A) with 39,192,500 shares at Rs.

31.54 per share, PTCL with 32,214,179 shares with Rs.18.27 per share and Cnergyico PK with 18,949,050 shares at Rs.4.42 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.70.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs.42.95 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,122.95.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.15.50 per share closing at Rs.452.00, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs.10.97 decline to close at Rs.383.03.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top PTCL Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mehmood Textile Mills Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining publ ..

ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms

28 seconds ago
 Provincial minister attends solar product launch

Provincial minister attends solar product launch

30 seconds ago
 Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by re ..

Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure

32 seconds ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangze ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..

49 seconds ago
 UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector

50 seconds ago
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expe ..

Pakistan's most senior naturist, biodiversity expert Prof Z.B. Mirza passes away

52 seconds ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

4 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

4 hours ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

54 seconds ago
 SRSO & SSPA inks MoU to collaborate for Mamta Prog ..

SRSO & SSPA inks MoU to collaborate for Mamta Program

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Business