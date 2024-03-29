Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 137 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 137.02 points, a negative change of 0.20 percent, closing at 67,005.11 points against 67,142.12 points the previous trading day.

A total of 313,035,305 shares valuing Rs.9.899 billion were traded during the day as compared to 421,118,268 shares valuing Rs.16.159 billion the last day.

Some 343 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 136 of them recorded gains and 188 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIAC (A) with 39,192,500 shares at Rs.

31.54 per share, PTCL with 32,214,179 shares with Rs.18.27 per share and Cnergyico PK with 18,949,050 shares at Rs.4.42 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.70.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs.42.95 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,122.95.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.15.50 per share closing at Rs.452.00, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs.10.97 decline to close at Rs.383.03.