Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Surge Over $ 14.62 Billion
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,626.4 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 9,135.5 million in the week ended on May 10, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,626.4 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 9,135.5 million in the week ended on May 10, 2024.
The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by
$ 15 million to $ 9,135.
5 million during the week under review. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,490.9 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 03, 2024, were $ 14,458.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,120.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,338.6 million.
Recent Stories
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza
President PTF meets Chairman Air Sial for promotion of tennis in Pakistan
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..
Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police for ..
Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship
Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals
Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety
Five family members involved in drug business arrested
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
More Stories From Business
-
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza10 minutes ago
-
Textile unit imposed fine2 hours ago
-
AG KP agrees to ensure withholding of sales tax on service2 hours ago
-
Integrated system to be evolved to promote trade, investment: Aleem Khan2 hours ago
-
MD SIDB directs revival of skilled imparting centres2 hours ago
-
Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: FCCI president2 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar3 hours ago
-
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Road safety seminar held at NTUF3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 266.72 points4 hours ago
-
European stocks dip from records, shrugging off gains elsewhere3 hours ago
-
KPRA continues crackdown against non-compliant hotels, restaurants3 hours ago