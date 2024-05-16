The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,626.4 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 9,135.5 million in the week ended on May 10, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,626.4 million while foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 9,135.5 million in the week ended on May 10, 2024.

The SBP, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by

$ 15 million to $ 9,135.

5 million during the week under review. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,490.9 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 03, 2024, were $ 14,458.9 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 9,120.3 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,338.6 million.