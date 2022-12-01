UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical Goods' Export Increases 25.10% To $111.897 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Pharmaceutical goods' export increases 25.10% to $111.897 mln

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 25.10 percent during the first four months of the financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $111.897 million during July-October (2022-23) as compared to the export of US $89.448 million during July-October (2021-22), showing a growth of 25.10 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 82.

20 percent from 8,970 metric tons to 16,344 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 75.30 percent during the month of October 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in October 2022 were recorded at US $28.066 million against the export of $16.010 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however witnessed a nominal decline of 6.06 percent in October 2022 in contrast to $29.876 million in September 2022.

