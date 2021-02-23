UrduPoint.com
Privatisation Commission Briefs Pakistani US Investors About Privatisation Program

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Privatisation Commission on Tuesday briefed Pakistani US investors and the participants about the current privatisation program comprising of 19 transactions.

In this regard a Virtual Webinar was hosted by PAK-USA Business Community and participated by Privatisation Commission and board of Investment from Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Whereas more than 60 participants from USA took part comprising of prominent business persons hailing from real estate, agri business, food, hospitality, medical, IT and other sectors.

With regard to interest of some of the participants in real estate, it was informed that PC would soon invite Expression of Interests from Investors for a Real Estate Project (Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad) and in case of small investment opportunities, it was added that PC will launch three (03) Capital Market Transactions, especially divestment of 20% shares in Pakistan Re-Insurance Co.

Ltd. in April, 2021 and for PPL (10%) & OGDCL (7%) in near future.

Moreover, the PC also encouraged consortium of investors in the said platform for small investments and the participants also showed interest in investment ventures in Pakistan in agricultural, energy and other sectors and indicated to visit Pakistan soon, for the purpose.

PC intimated to share teasers of its transactions for onward submission to the participants for information and necessary action to take part in the investment opportunities provided through the privatisation process.

The participants from USA side were concerned about Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan and appreciated that the current government has taken certain initiatives to facilitate the investors. In this regard, representative from Board of Investment ensured to further facilitate the investors.

