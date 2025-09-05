Open Menu

Weekly Inflation Goes Up By 1.29pc

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Weekly inflation goes up by 1.29pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.29 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on September 2, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 335.41 points as compared to 331.14 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 5,07 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 also increased of 2.01 per cent by going up to 327.73 from last week’s 321.82 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175,increased by 1.90 percent, 1.61 percent, 1.48 percent and 0.99 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 04 (07.84%) items decreased and 24 (47.

06%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (46.03%), wheat flour (25.41%), onions (8.57%), rice basmati broken (2.62%), garlic (2.04%), potatoes (1.38%), pulse moong (1.29%), bread (1.19%), LPG (0.88%), shirting (0.27%), long cloth (0.17%) and lawn printed (0.07%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included bananas (3.86%), diesel (0.91%), sugar (0.13%) and mustard oil (0.10%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (83.45%), ladies sandal (55.62%), wheat flour (30.27%), gas charges for q1 (29.85%), sugar (27.43%), gur (13.21%), beef (13.15%), pulse moong (12.99%), firewood (11.47%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.36%), chicken (10.89%) and lawn printed (7.72%),

The commodities which recorded decrease in their average prices on year-on-year basis included onions (47.00%), garlic (25.50%), pulse mash (22.93%), potatoes (19.25%), pulse gram (19.04%), electricity charges for q1 (18.12%), tea packet (17.93%), pulse masoor (6.07%), rice irri-6/9 (4.60%) and LPG (3.71%).

