Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.65 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.66

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.3 and Rs 283.1, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 58 paisa to close at Rs 328.

87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 379.24 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 378.50.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs76.68 and Rs75.06, respectively.

