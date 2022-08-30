PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 309.08 points, a negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 42,195.26 points against 42,504.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 237,670,014 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 229,211,463 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.315 billion against Rs.7.284 billion on last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,181,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.34, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 13,744,500 and price per share of Rs.1.28 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 12,878,450 and price per share of Rs.22.99.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.82 per share, closing at Rs.1,086.83 whereas the runner up was Rafhan MaizeXD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.50 to Rs.10,000.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.54.12 per share closing at Rs.2,325.38 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs.28.66to close at Rs.991.43.