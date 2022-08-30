UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 309 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PSX stays bearish, loses 309 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 309.08 points, a negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 42,195.26 points against 42,504.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 237,670,014 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 229,211,463 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.315 billion against Rs.7.284 billion on last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 122 of them recorded gain and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 38,181,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.34, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 13,744,500 and price per share of Rs.1.28 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 12,878,450 and price per share of Rs.22.99.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.82 per share, closing at Rs.1,086.83 whereas the runner up was Rafhan MaizeXD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.50 to Rs.10,000.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.54.12 per share closing at Rs.2,325.38 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs.28.66to close at Rs.991.43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Indus Motor Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to t ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to the famous singer "Nayyara Noor ..

12 seconds ago
 Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

2 hours ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

4 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.