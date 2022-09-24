Punjab Industries dept to be improved further: Mian Aslam

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said that Department of Industries & Commerce (DI&C) Punjab directly related to a common man, therefore further improvement and reforms would be brought in this department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said that Department of Industries & Commerce (DI&C) Punjab directly related to a common man, therefore further improvement and reforms would be brought in this department.

He stated this, while inaugurating the renovation project of committee room of the DI&C where its Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, heads and officers of the subsidiaries of the department were also present.

Senior Provincial Minister said that he got the best team whose hard work of day and night brought reforms in the department.

It is not possible to achieve the objectives without the team work and almost 100 per cent utilisation of the development fund was ensured in the DI&C.

"Time is short and challenges are big, together we will complete this journey," he vowed.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that during the Covid-19 epidemic, the Industries department had played a key role.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the minister about the renovation project of the committee room.