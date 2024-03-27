Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) on Wednesday to inspect various matters and also planted a sapling there in connection with the tree plantation campaign.

PBTE Chairman Dr Nazer Khan Niazi briefed the minister about working and organisational structure of the board as well as the steps taken so far and the future plan of action.

The minister said obsolete technology should be replaced with the latest and modern technology to bring about more transparency in the examination system. He said that teachers training programme was very important to improve the quality of education, adding that solar technology courses were necessary for production of solar panels at local level.

The minister also sought a report on enrollment declining trend in the mechanical technology course.

Practical procedures were very important along with the theoretical course, therefore, the relevant laboratories were being upgraded, he said and asserted that enrollment rate could be increased by improving practical system and more skilled manpower could be sent abroad by improving the quality of technical education.

The PBTE chairman said that the Punjab Board of Technical Education was ISO certified and conducted examinations for 884 courses, besides providing online services and conducting online exams. Last year, he mentioned, 89,399 students were registered for the board examination.

Board Secretary Muhammad Adnan, Controller of Examination Prof. Manwar Hussain, Deputy Secretary Industries and and officers concerned attended the meeting.