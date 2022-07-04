Review Eid holidays decision, SCCI urges govt

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar has urged the government to reconsider its decision about 'long' Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

In a press statement issued on Monday, he said that the manufacturing-cum-export sector of Pakistan had to work according to global buyers' needs, and their integrated supply chains.

In the given scenario and stern deadlines, he said, the five-day Eid holidays would put the industry in a difficult situation. He said that in the wake of the prevailing energy crisis, export units were working in double shifts to somehow meet the deadlines and they could not afford such a long industrial shutdown due to Eid holidays.

Imran Akbar requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the decision and allow the export sector, along with their linkages, to work and meet their deadlines in a timely manner by reducing the holidays from 5 to 3 days.