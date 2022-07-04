UrduPoint.com

Review Eid Holidays Decision, SCCI Urges Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Review Eid holidays decision, SCCI urges govt

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar has urged the government to reconsider its decision about 'long' Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

In a press statement issued on Monday, he said that the manufacturing-cum-export sector of Pakistan had to work according to global buyers' needs, and their integrated supply chains.

In the given scenario and stern deadlines, he said, the five-day Eid holidays would put the industry in a difficult situation. He said that in the wake of the prevailing energy crisis, export units were working in double shifts to somehow meet the deadlines and they could not afford such a long industrial shutdown due to Eid holidays.

Imran Akbar requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the decision and allow the export sector, along with their linkages, to work and meet their deadlines in a timely manner by reducing the holidays from 5 to 3 days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Energy Crisis Holidays Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

35 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

2 hours ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.