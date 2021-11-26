UrduPoint.com

Russia, Serbia To Agree On Further Terms Of Natural Gas Supplies In Six Months - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia, Serbia to Agree on Further Terms of Natural Gas Supplies in Six Months - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia and Serbia will be able to calmly and constructively agree on further conditions of the extended gas supply contract within six months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Yesterday we had a very wealthy, constructive, friendly and detailed conversation with (Serbian) President (Aleksandar) Vucic. The main issue for our Serbian friends is the extension of the current gas contract for six months. The price formula is fixed there. We remember that long-term gas contracts are priced according to the price formula, which is based on the price of oil and petroleum products, in particular and of course, it is fundamentally different from pricing on spot markets," Peskov told reporters.

"Therefore, for six months more, our Serbian friends will receive gas at a very, very favorable price. This will help our Serbian friends undergo the coming winter period. And during this period, calmly and constructively economic entities, as the president said yesterday, will agree on the continuation of the contract," Peskov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Serbia Gas Market From

Recent Stories

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof Dr Athar Mahmud

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Pakistan fully trapped by the IMF: Mian Zahid Hussain

42 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow

29 minutes ago
 BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'wi ..

BioNTech/Pfizer expect new variant impact data 'within 2 weeks'

29 minutes ago
 Three school students die in road mishap

Three school students die in road mishap

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.