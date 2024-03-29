Open Menu

SACM Directs Authorities To Find Out Solution To Problems Of Miners, Crush Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordhir has directed the concerned authorities to find out solution to the problems of miners and crush plants.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding problems faced by the owners of crush plants in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber here at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Besides, members of the provincial assembly from district Khyber, Abdul Ghani Afridi, Special Secretary Industries, Anwar Khan, Director General (DG) Industries, Kabir Afridi, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Noman Fayyaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Presidents of Crush Plants and Mining Associations Khyber, the representatives of Environment and Home & Tribal Affairs Department attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the crush plant owners and the heads of their association informed the special assistant about the closure of crush plants in the district for a long time and rendering thousands of associated people associated with it unemployed.

They said that the closure of crush plants have triggered concern among the people and requested the special assistant for finding a sustainable solution to the problem.

During the meeting, the officials of Industries Department informed the special assistant regarding crush plants fulfilling the required criteria and those operating illegally in the district.

In response to the demands of the owners of crush plant owners, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education directed the concerned authorities to find out solution to the problems of the crush plants and prepare a case to take them up on the concerned higher forums.

He said that thousands of labourers are dependent on the sector, therefore there is a need for best solution to the problem.

The Special Assistant further directed all concerned institutions and authorities to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard for finding a comprehensive solution.

More Stories From Business