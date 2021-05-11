The ongoing search in the home of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, is related to the probe into gas production in Crimea, Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The ongoing search in the home of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, is related to the probe into gas production in Crimea, Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ZN.UA news agency reported, citing a source in the security service, that a search was underway in Medvedchuk's home in Kiev.

"The search at Medvedchuk's place is being conducted within the probe into gas production in Crimea," Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.