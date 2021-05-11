UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search In Medvedchuk's Home Is Related To Probe Into Gas Production In Crimea - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Search in Medvedchuk's Home is Related to Probe Into Gas Production in Crimea - Lawmaker

The ongoing search in the home of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, is related to the probe into gas production in Crimea, Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The ongoing search in the home of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, is related to the probe into gas production in Crimea, Ukraine's opposition lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ZN.UA news agency reported, citing a source in the security service, that a search was underway in Medvedchuk's home in Kiev.

"The search at Medvedchuk's place is being conducted within the probe into gas production in Crimea," Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

13 minutes ago

Indonesian Submarines and Pakistan

17 minutes ago

1400 cops to perform security duty on Eidul Fitr i ..

3 minutes ago

88 percent wheat procurement target achieved in Jh ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Police Chief says controlling street crime ..

4 minutes ago

Romanian Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.