Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Six ships namely, MSC Madhu B, MSC Iris, Lisa, Greener VI, Clearocean Mesquite and Al-Maha carrying Containers, Palm oil, Mogas and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, GSL Ningbo, Hafnia Excelsior, AAI Prelude and White Purl carrying Containers, Mogas, Wheat and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, MSC Iris, Lisa, Elpida GR and Al-Areesh left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 02 more ships, MSC Madhu B and Al-Maha are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 149,701 tonnes, comprising 110,239 tonnes imports cargo and 39,462 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,713` Containers (2,480 TEUs Imports and 2,233 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Nordtigris and GSL Ningbo & another ship 'Maersk Columbus' carrying Steel coil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2 and QICT here on Tuesday.