Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Five ships namely, MSC Aby, Suape Express, Kyparissia, Ayati and Al-Berta, scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, CSL Manhattan, Maersk Denver and Milaha Raslaffan also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Suape Express’ is left the Port on today morning, three more ships, MSC Aby, Kypariisia and Nikitis are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 131,027 tonnes, comprising 77,539 tonnes imports cargo and 53,488 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,512 Containers (2,367 TEUs Imports and 2,145 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Milaha Raslaffan and Maersk Denver & two more ships, MSC Madeleine and MSC Nassau carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Clemens Schulte and Vancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vancouver Same Nassau Manhattan Anchorage Denver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

14 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

14 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

14 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

14 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

14 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

14 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business