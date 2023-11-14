Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Five ships namely, MSC Aby, Suape Express, Kyparissia, Ayati and Al-Berta, scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, CSL Manhattan, Maersk Denver and Milaha Raslaffan also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Suape Express’ is left the Port on today morning, three more ships, MSC Aby, Kypariisia and Nikitis are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 131,027 tonnes, comprising 77,539 tonnes imports cargo and 53,488 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,512 Containers (2,367 TEUs Imports and 2,145 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Milaha Raslaffan and Maersk Denver & two more ships, MSC Madeleine and MSC Nassau carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Clemens Schulte and Vancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

