Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Scio Spirit, Alba Gas and Hv Alicecarrying Container, Palm Kernel, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Obe Queen, Advantage Paradise, Chan Shen-303, Pan Ivy, World Virtue and Flag Filia carrying Fertilizer, Gas oil, Chemicals and Coals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Asia Inspire, Jag Pavitra and Hv Aliceare expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 135,189 tonnes, comprising 118,226 tonnes imports cargo and 16,963 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,670 Containers (1,480 TEUs Imports and 190 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Aljalaa, Pan Ivy, Chemroad Journey, World Virtue and America & two more ships, San Diego Bridge and Gaslog Syndney scheduled to load/offloadFuel oil, Chemicals, Palm oil, Coal, Container and LNG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, FAP, LCT, PIBT, QICT and EETL on today ,while another containers ship ‘Clemens Schulte’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/mzr/