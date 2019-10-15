Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships including Cornella-1, Silver Euplecta and Torm Estrid Carrying Containers, Palm Oil and Furnace Oil were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday, 14 October

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships including Cornella-1, Silver Euplecta and Torm Estrid Carrying Containers, Palm Oil and Furnace Oil were arranged berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday, 14 October.

Meanwhile, another Containers Vessel APL New York also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday (today) morning.

A total of eight ships occupied berths at PQA to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, General Cargo, Furnace oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a Container Vessel Cornella-1 sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning and three more ships Hanren, Mandarin Crown and Sea Champion are expected to sail on the same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 103,559 tonnes comprising 73,815 tonnes imports cargo and 29,744 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,174 containers (TEUs), (300 TEUs imports and 874 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Three ships named APL New York, Maersk Pittsburgh and HTK Discovery carrying Containers and Steel coil are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-1 respectively on Tuesday, 15 October.

While MOL Globe with containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on October 16.