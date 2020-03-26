Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MOL Grandeur, Parnassos, Aqua Vita Sky and Al-Khairtiyat carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Four ships MOL Grandeur, Parnassos, Aqua Vita Sky and Al-Khairtiyat carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, five more ships Klara Oldendroff, Abu-Al-Abyad, Seacon-8, BW Kobe and Gas Chem Shinano carrying Coal, Steel Coil, Canola, Soya Bean and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, LPG, LNG, Diesel oil, Palm Kernel and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, five ships MOL Grandeur, Maersk Atlanta, New Courage, BW Denube and PGC Periklis, sailed out to sea from QICT, MW-2, FOTCO and SSGC on Thursday morning and four more ships MSC Asya, Octaden, IVS Ocudogo and IVS Hayakita are expected to sail from QICT, PQEPT, LCT, and MW-4 on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughout during last 24 hours stood at 180,709 tonnes, comprising 113,711 tonnes imports cargo and 66,998 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,731 Containers (1,224 TEUs imports and 3,507 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships OOCL Atlanta, Hansa America, Xiamen, Abu-Al-Abyad and Gas Chem Shinano carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4 and EVTL respectively on Thursday, while two more ships APL Antwerp and Thorsky with Containers are due to arrive atPQ on Friday.