Price for goods and services among South Korean suppliers fell last month on cheaper crude oil, central bank data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):Price for goods and services among South Korean suppliers fell last month on cheaper crude oil, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index (PPI) stood at 102.08 in April, down 0.7 percent from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Producer price for coal and oil products tumbled 22.6 percent in the month, marking the biggest fall since relevant data began to be compiled in January 1965.

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, averaged 20.39 U.S. dollars per barrel in April, down from 33.

71 dollars in March.

DRAM chip price among suppliers advanced 7.4 percent in April from a month earlier.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products added 0.2 percent as people preferred to cook at home. Prices for pork and beef gained last month, but price for cucumber, zucchini and oriental melon fell in double figures.

Services price was unchanged in April compared with the prior month. Cost for telecommunication and broadcasting services slipped, but those for the finance and insurance and the transport services went up in the month.