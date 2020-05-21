UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Producer Price Falls In April On Cheaper Crude Oil

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:18 PM

S.Korea's producer price falls in April on cheaper crude oil

Price for goods and services among South Korean suppliers fell last month on cheaper crude oil, central bank data showed Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):Price for goods and services among South Korean suppliers fell last month on cheaper crude oil, central bank data showed Thursday.

The producer price index (PPI) stood at 102.08 in April, down 0.7 percent from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Producer price for coal and oil products tumbled 22.6 percent in the month, marking the biggest fall since relevant data began to be compiled in January 1965.

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, averaged 20.39 U.S. dollars per barrel in April, down from 33.

71 dollars in March.

DRAM chip price among suppliers advanced 7.4 percent in April from a month earlier.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products added 0.2 percent as people preferred to cook at home. Prices for pork and beef gained last month, but price for cucumber, zucchini and oriental melon fell in double figures.

Services price was unchanged in April compared with the prior month. Cost for telecommunication and broadcasting services slipped, but those for the finance and insurance and the transport services went up in the month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Bank Price South Korea North Korea January March April Bank Of Khyber From

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

LG releases new budget smartphone in S. Korea

2 minutes ago

Samsung to add foundry production line in S. Korea ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report to be submitte ..

29 minutes ago

Nestle to further invest 102 million U.S. dollars ..

2 minutes ago

Equities mostly down as uncertainty tempers reopen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.