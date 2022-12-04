SMEDA to organize training on "Effective Team Building & Teamwork"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day training workshop on "Effective Team Building and Teamwork" for profitable business growth on December 07 (Wednesday) at Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturer Association (PEFMA), Gujrat.

The session will be organized by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, sources in the Authority told on Sunday.

The training programme will provide information about why we need team at the first place when I do it all by myself, prerequisite of teamwork, language patterns of team-players and GPRS model of building effective team.

The programme would also highlight 4 stages of team development process, do's and don't while encouraging teamwork and few tips and techniques about how to solve team problems.

The training session would be attended by small business owners and their staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject\395