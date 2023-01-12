UrduPoint.com

Stocks Mostly Up Before Key US Inflation Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Stocks mostly up before key US inflation data

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday before data that is widely expected to show another softening of US consumer inflation, giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its interest rate hikes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday before data that is widely expected to show another softening of US consumer inflation, giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its interest rate hikes.

Equities also found support on growing optimism over China's economic reopening.

Wall Street had provided a strong lead, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq soaring Wednesday thanks to demand for recently beaten-down tech firms.

The US consumer price index (CPI) reading due Thursday is the key event for investors, though analysts warned that an above-forecast reading would deal a hefty blow to confidence on trading floors.

The data "could determine whether the relatively positive sentiment seen so far in 2023 can be maintained, given the influence this data point has on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy", said Russ Mould, investment research director at British brokerage AJ Bell.

- Fed pivot coming? - Stock market gains were also helped by comments from Fed official Susan Collins backing a quarter-point US rate hike at the bank's next policy decision on February 1.

Collins, who is head of the Boston Fed, told The New York Times that slowing the pace of increases would give policymakers a chance to see how their efforts to rein in decades-high inflation were working.

Investors are also keeping tabs on developments in China as it emerges from years of zero-Covid containment measures.

While the long-term outlook remains positive, soaring infections across the country are leading to worries about the effect on economic activity.

World oil prices also jumped on expectations of rebounding Chinese energy demand.

"Energy traders should get used to seeing oil prices head higher," said Oanda analyst Edward Moya. "Oil demand is coming back and expectations are high that China's demand is about to skyrocket." Several oil experts have tipped prices to hit $100 a barrel this year, with top hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand predicting last week that it could pass $140.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,779.58 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 15,054.19 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 6,981.28 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,128.57 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 26,449.82 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 21,514.10 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,163.45 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 33,973.01 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0761 from $1.0757 on Wednesday Dollar/yen: DOWN at 130.95 yen from 132.45 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2170 from $1.2146 Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.43 pence from 88.56 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $83.51 a barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $78.17 a barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Lead Price Pierre Boston New York Euro February Market Event From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

5 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

5 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

5 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in ..

Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in Fines for Discrediting Army - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.