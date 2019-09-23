(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Swedish Foreign Ministry has not yet received confirmation that the Stena Impero oil tanker, which is owned by the Swedish Stena Bulk shipping company, has been released from Iran's custody, a spokesperson for the ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"There is no confirmation at the moment," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Tehran had completed the legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came after Iran's Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker had been seized by Gibraltar and UK marines over an alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions. Iran's tanker was released on August 19 after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances that the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.

Seven out of 23 crew members of the impounded Stena Impero have already been released.