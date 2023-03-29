UrduPoint.com

Swiss Bank UBS Says Appointed New CEO After Acquisition Of Credit Suisse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Swiss Bank UBS Says Appointed New CEO After Acquisition of Credit Suisse

Swiss bank and financial services company UBS, which has been conducting the acquisition of the Credit Suisse bank, said on Wednesday that it had appointed the chairman of the Swiss Re insurance company, Sergio Ermotti, as the group's chief executive officer starting from April 5

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Swiss bank and financial services company UBS, which has been conducting the acquisition of the Credit Suisse bank, said on Wednesday that it had appointed the chairman of the Swiss Re insurance company, Sergio Ermotti, as the group's chief executive officer starting from April 5.

"Further to the announcement of 19 March 2023 regarding UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse, the Board of Directors of UBS have appointed Sergio P. Ermotti as Group Chief Executive Officer and President of the Group Executive Board, effective on 5 April 2023, after the Annual General Meeting," the statement read.

The board has made the decision in light of the "new challenges and priorities facing UBS" after the announcement of the acquisition, the document also said.

"Ralph Hamers (the current CEO of UBS) will remain at UBS and work alongside Sergio P. Ermotti as an advisor during a transition period to ensure a successful closure of the transaction and a smooth hand-over," the statement added.

Ermotti was the group CEO at UBS from 2011 to 2020, and "successfully repositioned" UBS following the severe challenges from the 2007-2008 global financial crisis, according to the statement.

Earlier in March, the Swiss National Bank announced the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, adding that it could grant UBS a liquidity assistance loan with privileged creditor status in bankruptcy for a total of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) after the takeover, so as to ensure the stability of the country's financial system.

The Swiss government provided a guarantee of 9 billion Swiss francs to UBS to cover the potential losses of Credit Suisse after the latter's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking concerns about a liquidity crunch.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Company Bank Price March April 2020 From Government Share National Bank Of Pakistan Billion P

Recent Stories

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ all ..

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ alleges Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

30 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

30 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

30 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

47 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.