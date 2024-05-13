Vietnam spends nearly 1 bln USD on automobile imports in Jan.-April

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Vietnam imported 43,805 cars worth 929.4 million U.S. Dollars in the first four months of this year, down 19.4 percent in volume and 23.5 percent in value year on year, according to the country's General Department of Vietnam Customs on Monday.

Indonesia, Thailand and China were the biggest car suppliers to Vietnam during the cited period.

Those three markets supplied 42,154 cars in total, accounting for 96.2 percent of number of Vietnam's imported cars in the four months.

In April alone, the number of completely built-up cars imported into Vietnam reached 11,565, equivalent to 255.6 million dollars.