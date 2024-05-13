Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Apollon-D, MSC Prelude-V, Sea Galaxy and Limra, scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Four ships, Apollon-D, MSC Prelude-V, Sea Galaxy and Limra, scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Aljalaa, Chemroad Journey, Rigel and Hanyu Freesia scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquid Natural Gas carrier ‘Lusail’ left the port on today morning, while seven more ships, Apollon-D, MSE Prelude-V, Federal Iberville, Marina Aman, Limra, MH Sandef Jord and Ever Success are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 201,368 tonnes, comprising 121,290 tonnes imports cargo and 80,078 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,289 Containers (3,133 TEUs Imports and 3,156 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Capricon, Asia Inspire and Hanyu Freesia & two more ships, Horizon-I and MSC Silvia scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, EVTL, SSGC and QICT on today.

While two more containers ships, Maersk Columbus and Amoureux are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

