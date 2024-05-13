Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Four ships, Apollon-D, MSC Prelude-V, Sea Galaxy and Limra, scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Four ships, Apollon-D, MSC Prelude-V, Sea Galaxy and Limra, scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Aljalaa, Chemroad Journey, Rigel and Hanyu Freesia scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquid Natural Gas carrier ‘Lusail’ left the port on today morning, while seven more ships, Apollon-D, MSE Prelude-V, Federal Iberville, Marina Aman, Limra, MH Sandef Jord and Ever Success are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 201,368 tonnes, comprising 121,290 tonnes imports cargo and 80,078 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,289 Containers (3,133 TEUs Imports and 3,156 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Capricon, Asia Inspire and Hanyu Freesia & two more ships, Horizon-I and MSC Silvia scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, EVTL, SSGC and QICT on today.
While two more containers ships, Maersk Columbus and Amoureux are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
APP/sh/
Recent Stories
NUST announces film making competition
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar
European stocks waver after record run
European stocks waver after record run
Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit
NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri
Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal
Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing
More Stories From Business
-
Vietnam spends nearly 1 bln USD on automobile imports in Jan.-April15 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 713 points1 hour ago
-
European stocks waver after record run4 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal reiterates commitment to policy of business facilitation, export diversification1 hour ago
-
European stocks waver after record run4 minutes ago
-
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit27 seconds ago
-
Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal30 seconds ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit32 seconds ago
-
US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing34 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rises above 19,000 points4 hours ago
-
S. Korea's venture investment grows in Q15 hours ago