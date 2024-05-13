Open Menu

NUST Announces Film Making Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:08 PM

NUST announces film making competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday announced a film making competition for its students to provide them a platform for utilizing their creative talents.

According to the NUST, the film enthusiasts having a story to tell or a vision to share with the world can showcase their work through the creative genre of film making.

“Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker or just starting out, this is your chance to share your story with the world”, a NUST news release said.

For entering in the film competition, the participants are required to create a film with a runtime of not more than 10 minutes and send their entry to [email protected] with their name, contact information, and a brief description of their film.

The entries can be submitted by May 17 which is the last date.

The winners will get a lucrative prize and a chance to get featured on NUSTgram.

