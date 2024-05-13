Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:11 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 15th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 15th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Taj Abad, Achini Mera 1,2, Hasan Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Abdara, New Abdara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askri 6, Commercial Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Taru Jabba Grid Station on 14th and 16th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Scarp, Wapda Colony, PSO, Akbar Pura, New Taru Jabba New feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Jail Company Road Air Port Saddar Jamrud May Bank Of Khyber Media From Industry Pakistan State Oil Company Limited PESCO P

Recent Stories

NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

7 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

4 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

4 minutes ago
 Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke glob ..

Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming

4 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago
 Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

3 hours ago
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

25 seconds ago
 NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid S ..

NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri

27 seconds ago
 Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaij ..

Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

28 seconds ago
 Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual ..

Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

4 hours ago
 US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing

US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan