PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 15th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 15th May from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 2, Taj Abad, Achini Mera 1,2, Hasan Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Abdara, New Abdara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Askri 6, Commercial Building Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Media colony, Sheikh Yasin and Regi feeders will face inconvenience.
Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 15th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Taru Jabba Grid Station on 14th and 16th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Scarp, Wapda Colony, PSO, Akbar Pura, New Taru Jabba New feeders will face inconvenience.
