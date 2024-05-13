Open Menu

Armenia Detains 151 Protesters Opposed To Azerbaijan Land Deal

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

Armenian police said on Monday they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Armenian police said on Monday they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan.

Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has controlled since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure an elusive peace deal with Baku and avoid another bloody conflict.

The territorial concessions have sparked weeks of protests by demonstrators, who have blocked major roads in an attempt to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change course.

Protest leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan had urged opponents of the deal to flood the streets of Yerevan on Monday in a fresh show of opposition to the deal.

The 52-year-old joint Armenian and Canadian citizen is a church leader of the Tavush region, which Armenian forces captured in the 1990s and where Pashinyan had agreed to cede control of four villages.

The interior ministry said that a total of 151 people had been detained so far on Monday but that protesters had failed to close off any streets in Yerevan.

AFP journalists in the capital said hundreds of people had joined the demonstration on Monday and saw police carrying out detentions on the streets.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the south Caucasus, have been locked in a stand-off over disputed territory, primarily Nagorno-Karabakh, since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

The two countries last month announced they had begun border demarcation work as part of normalisation efforts between the arch foes.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers met over the weekend in Kazakhstan as part of ongoing efforts, that at various stages have been mediated by the European Union, Russia and the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Interior Ministry Flood Russia European Union Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan United States Kazakhstan Border Church Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

9 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

6 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

6 minutes ago
 Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke glob ..

Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming

6 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

3 hours ago
 Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

2 minutes ago
 NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid S ..

NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual ..

Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

4 hours ago
 US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing

US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business