Open Menu

US, Japanese Banks Lead Fossil Fuel Financing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:14 PM

US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing

The world's biggest banks financed fossil fuels to the tune of $705 billion in 2023, with US and Japanese lenders leading the way, an annual report by climate campaigners said Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The world's biggest banks financed fossil fuels to the tune of $705 billion in 2023, with US and Japanese lenders leading the way, an annual report by climate campaigners said Monday.

Since the 2015 Paris climate agreement, the top 60 banks have provided a total of $6.9 trillion to the sector, according to the coalition's 15th annual report titled "Banking on Climate Chaos".

"Financiers and investors of fossil fuels continue to light the flame of the climate crisis," said Tom BK Goldtooth, executive director of Indigenous Environmental Network, one of the report's authors.

Last year's fossil fuel funding was down 9.5 percent from 2022, the report said.

But some banks increased their exposure to climate risk, it said.

JPMorgan was the top financier last year, providing $41 billion, a 5.4 percent increase from 2022, according to the report.

Japan's Mizuho moved up to second place with $37 billion, followed by Bank of America at $33.7 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Paris Japan 2015 From Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

7 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

4 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

4 minutes ago
 Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke glob ..

Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming

4 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

3 hours ago
 Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

30 seconds ago
 NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid S ..

NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri

32 seconds ago
 Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaij ..

Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

33 seconds ago
 Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual ..

Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business