Textile Unit Imposed Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:01 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 800,000 fine on three industrial units here on Thursday.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that two textile units located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road were fined Rs 300,000 each while a sizing unit near Chak No 70-JB was fined Rs 200,000.
The action was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.
