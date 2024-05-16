Open Menu

Textile Unit Imposed Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Textile unit imposed fine

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 800,000 fine on three industrial units here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 800,000 fine on three industrial units here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that two textile units located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road were fined Rs 300,000 each while a sizing unit near Chak No 70-JB was fined Rs 200,000.

The action was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Road Textile

Recent Stories

Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Bl ..

Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..

4 minutes ago
 PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum projec ..

PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault

2 minutes ago
 Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

2 minutes ago
 Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's frie ..

Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget

2 minutes ago
 IG Motorway takes significant steps to address ove ..

IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue

2 minutes ago
 Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

2 minutes ago
Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operat ..

Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operations intensify

9 minutes ago
 Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote ..

Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills

9 minutes ago
 PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green

PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green

9 minutes ago
 England set to ban gender identity teaching in sch ..

England set to ban gender identity teaching in schools

9 minutes ago
 Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: ..

Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: FCCI president

11 minutes ago
 Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding f ..

Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business