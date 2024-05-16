Textile unit imposed fine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed Rs 800,000 fine on three industrial units here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that two textile units located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road were fined Rs 300,000 each while a sizing unit near Chak No 70-JB was fined Rs 200,000.

The action was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023.