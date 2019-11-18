UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Continues Bullish Trend, Gains 827 Points

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:08 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues bullish trend, gains 827 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued with bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 38,411 points with positive change of 827 points (2.15%) compared 6 to the closing at 37,583 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued with bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 38,411 points with positive change of 827 points (2.15%) compared 6 to the closing at 37,583 the previous day.

A total of 268,794,550 shares were traded compared to the trade of 369,038,836 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 12.

66 billion compared to Rs 9.587 billion during last trading day.

Total 390 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 278 recorded gain and 93 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 37,601,000 shares and price per share of Rs 11.26, KEL with a volume of 28,386,500 and price per share of Rs 4.31 and FCCL with a volume of 18,761,500 and price per share ofRs 16.83.

