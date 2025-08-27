Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 August 2025
Arslan Farid Published August 27, 2025 | 09:01 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 August 2025 is 359,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,480. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 August 2025 is 359,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,480.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 329,796 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 282,771.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 359,800
|Rs 329,796
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 308,480
|Rs 282,771
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,848
|Rs 28,277
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 202519 minutes ago
-
Gold prices rise by Rs 900 to Rs 360,70012 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer reaffirms Pakistan–China agricultural partnership for food security and prosperity13 hours ago
-
CDNS, set annual savings target of Rs1.3 trillion for current FY, 2025-2615 hours ago
-
FDA launches tree plantation campaign15 hours ago
-
Bangladesh offers lucrative opportunities for Pakistani exports: ICCI President16 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 380 more points17 hours ago
-
Revival of SAARC to boost regional trade: Iftikhar Malik18 hours ago
-
Pakistan receives $6m from China for housing projects in Balochistan18 hours ago
-
Food commodities worth $743.879 mlln imported in first month of FY2025-2619 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.900 per tola19 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim21 hours ago