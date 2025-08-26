Rana Tanveer reaffirms Pakistan–China agricultural partnership for food security and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment for further strengthening Pakistan–China agricultural partnership in order to promote food security and social prosperity in the country.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting with a 20-member Chinese delegation led by Mr. Yuan Jianmin, Advisor to the People’s Government of Xinjiang, China, said a press release.

The delegation, which also included Ms. Ma Xiaoli, head of Xinjiang Iron Brother International Company, is on a visit to Pakistan from 25th August to 7th September 2025 to explore avenues of agricultural collaboration.

Welcoming the delegation, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its agricultural partnership with China, which he described as a cornerstone for achieving national food security.

He stressed that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and that China’s cooperation will play a decisive role in transforming the sector through innovation, technology transfer, and institutional support.

The minister highlighted that China’s experience in modern farming, irrigation, and research provides valuable lessons for Pakistan, particularly at a time when the country is facing climate change, water scarcity, and population pressures.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan seeks China’s support not only in technology and mechanization, but also in seed development, biotechnology, crop diversification, and water-efficient farming practices.

He underscored the need for exchange programs between Pakistani and Chinese universities, joint research initiatives, and hands-on training for Pakistani youth and professionals in order to prepare the next generation of agricultural leaders.

“Our farmers are hardworking and resilient, but they need access to modern tools and techniques. With China’s cooperation, we can empower our farming community to compete at the international level,” he remarked.

Rana Tanveer Hussain further assured the Chinese delegation that Pakistan would extend full institutional support to all joint projects and would ensure a transparent, efficient, and facilitative environment for Chinese companies and experts working in the country.

He also expressed his confidence that the planned visit of the delegation to Punjab’s agricultural lands and Gilgit-Baltistan’s proposed Special Economic Zone for agriculture would open new horizons for bilateral investment and collaboration.

The minister added that Pakistan is ready to work hand-in-hand with China in developing climate-resilient crop varieties, introducing smart irrigation systems, and promoting agri-based industries that can enhance rural livelihoods and strengthen national exports.

“Our cooperation is not confined to one area,” the minister noted, “it extends to every field of agriculture and food security, ensuring a partnership that is both comprehensive and enduring.”

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Joint Secretary, Chairman National Seed Authority, senior officials, and academic experts.

Concluding the session, Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” whose cooperation in agriculture will become a model of friendship and progress.

He stated, “Together, Pakistan and China will not only secure our own food systems but will also contribute to regional stability and prosperity.”