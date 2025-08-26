Gold Prices Rise By Rs 900 To Rs 360,700
August 26, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Gold prices have increased nationally and internationally on Tuesday.
According to the local Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by R 900 to Rs 360,700.
The Association said that, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 772 to Rs 309,242.
On the other hand, gold prices in the global market have increased by $ 9 to $ 3,380 per ounce, it added.
