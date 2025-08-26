Open Menu

Gold Prices Rise By Rs 900 To Rs 360,700

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Gold prices have increased nationally and internationally on Tuesday.

According to the local Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by R 900 to Rs 360,700.

The Association said that, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 772 to Rs 309,242.

On the other hand, gold prices in the global market have increased by $ 9 to $ 3,380 per ounce, it added.

More Stories From Business