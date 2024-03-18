Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Sharply Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Tokyo stocks close sharply higher

Tokyo shares closed sharply higher Monday, with investors' eyes on a possible upcoming interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Tokyo shares closed sharply higher Monday, with investors' eyes on a possible upcoming interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.67 percent, or 1,032.80 points, to 39,740.44, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.92 percent, or 51.19 points, to end at 2,721.99.

"A sense of uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's policy changes eased" following reports by major local media that the bank would likely drop its negative interest rate policy this week, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The central bank started a two-day policy meeting Monday, with a press conference from governor Kazuo Ueda scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the speculation on a long-awaited rate increase, Ueda is expected to voice broad commitment to maintain easy monetary conditions to safeguard Japan's fragile growth.

The yen stood at 149.12 to the dollar, down from 149.08 yen seen Friday in New York, but better than recent lows.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, jumped 4.73 percent to 46,100 yen.

Semiconductor shares also enjoyed strong gains, with Tokyo Electron adding 3.76 percent to 36,740 yen, and Advantest jumping 3.88 percent to 6,686 yen.

Sony Group rose 2.03 percent to 13,330 yen, and Toyota added 2.26 percent to 3,567 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Media From Toyota

Recent Stories

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio- ..

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..

11 minutes ago
 Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; ..

Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; Al-Shifa

11 minutes ago
 Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

1 hour ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

2 hours ago
 Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Bo ..

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST

3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST

11 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 COMSTECH announces winners of 2023 Awards to recog ..

COMSTECH announces winners of 2023 Awards to recognize excellence in Science and ..

5 minutes ago
 Asian stocks rise after strong China production da ..

Asian stocks rise after strong China production data

5 minutes ago
 President for further boosting bilateral ties with ..

President for further boosting bilateral ties with UAE in diverse fields

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business