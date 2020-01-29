UrduPoint.com
Total Of 58.5 Bcm Of Gas Transported Via Nord Stream Pipeline To Europe In 2019 - Operator

29th January 2020

Total of 58.5 Bcm of Gas Transported Via Nord Stream Pipeline to Europe in 2019 - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Nord Stream AG transported 58.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from Russia to consumers in Europe through the Nord Stream Pipeline in 2019, the pipeline operator said Wednesday.

"Thanks to uninterrupted operation throughout the year, the pipeline was loaded at a level comparable to that of 2018," the company said.

According to the operator, the Nord Stream twin pipeline system through the Baltic Sea with a length of 1,224 kilometers (some 760 miles) is the shortest connection for European consumers to the vast gas reserves in the north of Russia.

