UAE, India Looking Into Non-oil Trade in Rupees, Dirhams - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India are discussing ways to stimulate non-oil trade in rupees and dirhams, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.

"We are still in early-stage discussions with India on this dirham-rupee trade," Al Zeyoudi said in a Friday interview with Bloomberg Television in Davos, Switzerland.

The minister added that the UAE plans to finalize economic pacts with Cambodia and Georgia in the coming months. In 2022, the UAE signed economic agreements with India, Indonesia, Turkey, Israel and Ukraine.

These deals are expected to boost the UAE's GDP (gross domestic product) by 3.4% to 3.8% by 2030, Al Zeyoudi said.