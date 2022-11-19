MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Russian region of Leningrad on Saturday, causing a fire that is now being eliminated by rescuers, with no threat to people, regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Saturday.

"Firefighters and rescuers are eliminating the fire caused by an explosion on a gas pipeline between Bernhardovka and Kovalevo (districts). There is no threat to the public or risk of the fire spreading to residential areas," Drozdenko said on Telegram.

Later in the day, Drozdenko said that nobody was injured in the explosion, according to preliminary data. Pressure in the pipeline was reduced, and a local power station temporarily switched from gas to heavy fuel oil to avoid heating failures.

The explosion and the subsequent fire were caused by depressurization of a segment of the pipeline located between the two districts, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.

Gas supply shutoffs in the private sector in Russia's Vsevolozhsk in the Leningrad Region are possible, the regional authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that the open fire on the ruptured pipeline had been put out at 15:19 GMT.

Gazprom Transgaz Sankt-Peterburg said that switching to gas supply from other gas pipelines after the rupture at the Belousovo-Leningrad pipe is being completed.