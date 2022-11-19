UrduPoint.com

UPDATE 2 - Gas Pipeline Explosion In Russia's Leningrad Region Poses No Threat To People - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 11:10 PM

UPDATE 2 - Gas Pipeline Explosion in Russia's Leningrad Region Poses No Threat to People - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Russian region of Leningrad on Saturday, causing a fire that is now being eliminated by rescuers, with no threat to people, regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Saturday.

"Firefighters and rescuers are eliminating the fire caused by an explosion on a gas pipeline between Bernhardovka and Kovalevo (districts). There is no threat to the public or risk of the fire spreading to residential areas," Drozdenko said on Telegram.

Later in the day, Drozdenko said that nobody was injured in the explosion, according to preliminary data. Pressure in the pipeline was reduced, and a local power station temporarily switched from gas to heavy fuel oil to avoid heating failures.

The explosion and the subsequent fire were caused by depressurization of a segment of the pipeline located between the two districts, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.

Gas supply shutoffs in the private sector in Russia's Vsevolozhsk in the Leningrad Region are possible, the regional authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that the open fire on the ruptured pipeline had been put out at 15:19 GMT.

Gazprom Transgaz Sankt-Peterburg said that switching to gas supply from other gas pipelines after the rupture at the Belousovo-Leningrad pipe is being completed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Governor Russia Oil Gas From

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

6 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

6 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

6 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.