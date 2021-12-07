UrduPoint.com

US Final 2022 Defense Budget Includes $300Mln In Ukraine Security Aid - Text

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

US Final 2022 Defense Budget Includes $300Mln in Ukraine Security Aid - Text

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US final defense budget for the next year includes $300 million in Ukraine security aid, which is $50 million up from the initial request, according to the document out on Tuesday.

"Includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an increase from the budget request of $250 million," the text said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Budget From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

35 minutes ago
 University of Peshawar marks Int'l day of voluntee ..

University of Peshawar marks Int'l day of volunteers

1 minute ago
 Arts Council role in culture promotion lauded

Arts Council role in culture promotion lauded

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary directs expediting of corona vacci ..

Chief Secretary directs expediting of corona vaccination campaign

1 minute ago
 12 business units sealed, four profiteers held

12 business units sealed, four profiteers held

1 minute ago
 Opposition committing 'political suicide' by denyi ..

Opposition committing 'political suicide' by denying voting rights to expats: Ch ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.