US Final 2022 Defense Budget Includes $300Mln in Ukraine Security Aid - Text

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US final defense budget for the next year includes $300 million in Ukraine security aid, which is $50 million up from the initial request, according to the document out on Tuesday.

"Includes $300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an increase from the budget request of $250 million," the text said.